DENVER — A free event in Denver this weekend will honor the resilience of Vietnamese refugees who fled their country during the fall of Saigon.

It's part of a 50-year commemoration of the end of the Vietnam War on April 30, 1975.

It's happening this Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Sie Film Center in Denver, which is located on East Colfax Avenue.

The event will acknowledge the extreme hardships that Vietnamese refugees faced with the fall of Saigon, and the tragic loss of 200,000 to 400,000 refugees at sea.

It will also pay tribute to their memory, strength, and perseverance.

To register for the event, click here.

