Watch Now
CommunityAround Town

Actions

Dog Pawty happening Saturday, Mayor Parker the Snow Dog will be there

Parker the Snow Dog
Courtesy of Loveland Ski Area
Parker the Snow Dog in the first snow of 2019 at Loveland Ski Area
Parker the Snow Dog
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — The second annual 'Dog Pawty' is happening Saturday, and Georgetown's Mayor Parker the Snow Dog will be there!

It's happeningin the SCHEELS parking lot off of Interquest Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free pup cups for furry friends, local vendors and giveaways will all be part of the event, which is free.

There will also be several contests going on. Click here to submit a short video of your pup doing their favorite trick. The top five contestants will be contacted to attend the Dog Pawty and have their pup perform their trick for the crowd.

The top five contests of the costume contest will be contacted to attend the Dog Pawty with their pup in costume. Click here to submit your furry friend's photo.

There will also be a photobooth at the Dog Pawty.

If you have any questions, email communitycs@scheels.com.

___



Professional Bull Riders are Leaving Pueblo

The Professional Bull Riders are leaving Pueblo after 17 years. The company is heading for Texas leaving the City with lost jobs and millions of dollars spent to recruit and keep them in southern Colorado.

Professional Bull Riders leave for Texas

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App