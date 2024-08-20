Dog Pawty happening Saturday, Mayor Parker the Snow Dog will be there

COLORADO SPRINGS — The second annual 'Dog Pawty' is happening Saturday, and Georgetown's Mayor Parker the Snow Dog will be there!

It's happeningin the SCHEELS parking lot off of Interquest Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free pup cups for furry friends, local vendors and giveaways will all be part of the event, which is free.

There will also be several contests going on. Click here to submit a short video of your pup doing their favorite trick. The top five contestants will be contacted to attend the Dog Pawty and have their pup perform their trick for the crowd.

The top five contests of the costume contest will be contacted to attend the Dog Pawty with their pup in costume. Click here to submit your furry friend's photo.

There will also be a photobooth at the Dog Pawty.

If you have any questions, email communitycs@scheels.com.

