Construction complete on new bridges over South Cheyenne Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews have finished work on replacing a bridge over South Cheyenne Creek in Colorado Springs. It's right near the entrance to North Cheyenne Cañon Park and Stratton Open Space on the southwest side of the city.

According to crews, they needed to replace the bridge so that it could handle more weight.

Workers also added a pedestrian bridge to the nearby Chamberlain Trail in North Cheyenne Cañon Park. The City of Colorado Springs says the section of Chamberlain Trail and South Cheyenne Canyon road is now open to the public, but crews may finalizing work on the bridges.

“This project was a great collaboration between Public Works and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services,” said David Deitemeyer, Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) Program Administrator. “Ensuring the safety of our park users is a top priority, and this new bridge for the Chamberlain Trail will provide a safer and more enjoyable experience for all trail users.”

The new vehicle bridge was built about 75 feet downstream from the old bridge and looks similar to the recently constructed bridges in North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

The city says the pedestrian trail bridge was funded in part by the TOPS Program.

___





'Not another one,' three people rescued from Arkansas River, one still missing The Otero County Sheriff's Office, La Junta Fire, and several other agencies are searching for a man who went missing in the Arkansas River on Wednesday morning. Rescue crews search for 19-year-old boy around Arkansas River

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.