Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum's Food Truck Tuesdays start next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum's (CSPM) Food Truck Tuesdays are back next week! The popular weekly offering begins Tuesday, June 3.
The event features 12 rotating food trucks serving the following:
- meals
- snacks
- desserts
The event will be held every Tuesday until August 19 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m in Alamo Square Park.
“Food Truck Tuesdays has become an annual tradition in downtown Colorado Springs,” said Matt Mayberry, CSPM Director. “We invite the community to come out every Tuesday for good food, fun and fellowship.”
The following food trucks will be participating on Tuesday:
- Bowl in the City
- Campfire Coffee
- Cowgirl Kettle Corn & Lemonade
- Creole Roots
- Felipe’s 109
- For the Love of Frybread
- Lumpia House
- Mateos Catering and Personal Chef
- Pizza Paul’s Perfect Pies
- Sapo Guapo Tacos
- Smokin J’s BBQ
- The Meltdown
For the latest Food Trucks Tuesdays updates, visit CSPM's website.
