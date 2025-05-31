Watch Now
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum's Food Truck Tuesdays start next week

Food Truck Tuesdays in Downtown Colorado Springs are back. It's a popular weekly event where 12 food trucks set up around the Pioneers Museum.
Food Truck Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum's (CSPM) Food Truck Tuesdays are back next week! The popular weekly offering begins Tuesday, June 3.

The event features 12 rotating food trucks serving the following:

  • meals
  • snacks
  • desserts

The event will be held every Tuesday until August 19 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m in Alamo Square Park.

“Food Truck Tuesdays has become an annual tradition in downtown Colorado Springs,” said Matt Mayberry, CSPM Director. “We invite the community to come out every Tuesday for good food, fun and fellowship.”

The following food trucks will be participating on Tuesday:

  • Bowl in the City
  • Campfire Coffee
  • Cowgirl Kettle Corn & Lemonade
  • Creole Roots
  • Felipe’s 109
  • For the Love of Frybread
  • Lumpia House
  • Mateos Catering and Personal Chef
  • Pizza Paul’s Perfect Pies
  • Sapo Guapo Tacos
  • Smokin J’s BBQ
  • The Meltdown

For the latest Food Trucks Tuesdays updates, visit CSPM's website.

