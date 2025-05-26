Colorado Springs community participates in Angel Run for a good cause

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — With running shoes and American flags, people in Colorado Springs got up early for a good cause Monday morning.

Red Leg Brewing Company hosted the 7th Annual Angel Run. The event raises money to support children of fallen military members and first responders in our community.

Despite the cold and rainy weather, more than 500 people came out for this year's 5k and 10k runs.

Red Leg Brewing Company's founder says they raised $47,000 last year.

This year's goal is to bring in more than $50,000. He says every penny will be donated to the local non-profit, Angels of America's Fallen.

KOAA News5 is proud to sponsor another successful year of hosting the event that supports military families in our community.

