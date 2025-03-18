Colorado Springs and Pueblo celebrate St. Patrick's Day Monday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Community members in Colorado Springs and Pueblo celebrated St. Patrick's Day at several festivities on Monday!

Some might argue St. Patrick's Day is not complete without a little Irish music. Jack Quinn's Irish Pub in Downtown Colorado Springs played live Irish music and served traditional Irish food and drinks beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Pub managers tell News5 they had a steady stream of people in to celebrate the day.

The Senior Resource Development Agency (SRDA) held its annual St. Patrick's Day benefit breakfast Monday morning. People enjoyed an Irish meal and Irish music for the occasion.

Money from the event goes toward programs that help senior citizens in Pueblo.

"It's important because we just have to take care of our older adults in our community," said Carma Loontjer with SRDA. "Our goal is to keep older adults in their homes as long as they choose, so we want people to maintain their vitality and their community."

The breakfast raised more than $1,000. SRDA helps senior citizens in different ways, including providing food services and transportation.

___





____

