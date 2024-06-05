City of Colorado Springs prepares for annual Western Street Breakfast

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is preparing for the annual Western Street Breakfast, which is happening downtown on Thursday, June 20.

Last year, military members fed 10,000 people during the breakfast.

The event also celebrated 75 years last June.

The city held its official invitation to the public for the breakfast Wednesday morning at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. During the event, Colorado Springs City Council members and El Paso County Commissioners were given large commemorative tokens for this year's events.

Another popular food option is returning to this year's Western Street Breakfast.

"It's not new this year, but last year, the big deal was the first time we've served sausage in the history of the event so we've got year two of sausage coming up, so come down and check it out," said Travis Wiens, Co-Chair of the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast.

News5 Today will be broadcasting live from the Western Street Breakfast on June 20. To learn more about the event, visit the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast's Website.

