Christmas light show on Old Spec Road in Falcon aims to bring families together

FALCON — A house in Falcon has a Christmas light show for families to enjoy! The house is always decorated, but this is the first year it has a computerized display.

The house, which features almost 10,000 lights, is located on Old Spec Road.

The owner, Justin Frederick, tells News5 the show is an hour long but runs on a loop from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and until 10:30 p.m. on weekends. He says the light show is fun not only for kids, but also for adults, and it's a great way for families to spend time together.

Frederick tells News5 that if you check out the light show, be sure to turn your radio to 90.3 FM for music. The display features more than 10 songs, ranging from classic to modern Christmas songs, as well as some non-Christmas songs.

Frederick also says he is planning a show for New Year's.

For more information on the light display and for show updates, visit Lights On Old Spec's Facebook page.

