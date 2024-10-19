Christ Church Pueblo West hosting its annual Reverse Rummage Sale Saturday

PUEBLO WEST — Christ Church Pueblo West is giving away some big ticket items Saturday during its annual Reverse Rummage Sale.

The church is located on South McCulloch Boulevard on the southwest side of Pueblo West.

All of the items at the church that aren't their property are up for grabs. These items include the following:



gently used tools

appliances

clothes toys

"We do this because we are a church family that wants to be a part of the community," said Bryan Kelsen with Christ Church in Pueblo West. "We want to give back. We want to be a good neighbor and to do that is... for us to love on our neighbors."

The event is taking place at the church from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

