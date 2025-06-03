Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes 14 baby skunks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has announced two of their skunks, Isabel and Padfoot, had seven babies each!

The two litters arrived exactly two weeks apart, according to the zoo. They say the babies are busy nursing, sleeping and nuzzling with each other.

According to the zoo, it won't be long before the babies are full of energy and exploring their home in The Loft. They say until then, the best time to see them is during skunk training demonstrations at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at The Loft.

The zoo says in the coming months when the skunks are mature and independent, they will head to other zoos where they will represent their wild counterparts and help more people love and appreciate skunks.

