Cheyenne Mountain Zoo opens annual 'Zoo Ball,' an online silent auction

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has opened their annual 'Zoo Ball,' which is an online silent auction. The zoo says you can sign up to bid on one-of-a-kind items.

One of the items is a canvas featuring art by the five orangutans at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Baka, Sumagu, Tujoh, Hadiah, and Ember. The zoo says the piece was orchestrated by one of the zoo's talented and artistic animal keepers in Primate World.

Other auction items include the following:



Cheyenne Mountain Zoo animal experiences

jewelry

weekend getaways

art created by animals

Zoo Ball is an important fundraiser for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo because unlike most zoo's, the zoo doesn't receive any tax support. The zoo says they depend on admissions, memberships and fundraisers such as Zoo Ball to continue the work they do.

Auction bidding closes at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. To learn more about Zoo Ball, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's website. To sign up and bid on items, click here.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was recently named the fifth best zoo in North America.

