Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosting Military Appreciation Week and 'Silent Night'

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Military Appreciation Week starts Monday, and there 'Silent Night' is also happening next week.

Military Appreciation Week goes until Sunday, September 15.

The zoo says the following will get 50% off base zoo admission for the day they chose to attend:



active-duty military

veterans

retired military members and their dependents who live in the same household

Timed-entry digital tickers are required for the event. To purchase tickets, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's website.

To validate these tickets, the zoo says military personnel or their spouse must present a valid military ID at the front gate. Accepted IDs include the following:



a valid military/retired military ID

copy of form DD214

state driver’s license printed with veteran indicator or military identifier

ID issued by the VA, VFW or American Legion

The zoo is also hosting 'Silent Night' an evening of peaceful mindfulness in nature on Wednesday, September 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

During Silent Night, the zoo says attendees will be asked to silence phones and keep communication to a whisper.

You can still see the animals, but the zoo says there will be none of the following:



loud speaker announcements

keeper talks

carousel rides

The zoo says they will have designated buildings on 'Silent Night' if you need to take an important call.

___





First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo A non-profit group called Southern Colorado Science Center is working with the Artisans of Florence to create the first permanent Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America in Pueblo. We got a first look. First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.