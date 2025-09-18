Cheyenne Mountain Zoo asking for your help naming new baby gorilla

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is asking for your help naming their new baby gorilla, who was born on July 21.

Around Town Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes first baby gorilla in over a decade Aidan Hulting

This is the first time in 13 years a baby gorilla was born at the zoo.

In order to vote on the little guy's name, the zoo is asking for a $5 minimum donation to support building a brand new home for the gorillas and orangutans at the zoo.

The following three names and the reasoning behind them are listed below:



Ryder: a nod to this baby's particular skill at riding on his mom's back

Sully: in honor of a bright and furry Pixar character with a heart of gold

Abu: because he's skilled and loyal



“We’re so excited for our community to get involved in naming this adorable baby and in helping provide a new home for his whole family, “ Kelley Parker, senior director of development and marketing at CMZoo, says. “Every dollar donated will not only be matched dollar-for-dollar, it will also go directly toward our fundraising efforts for a spectacular new primate habitat. We love that our entire community — here in Colorado Springs and around the world — can be part of creating something incredible.”

The deadline to donate and cast your vote is October 9. The name with the most combined donations will be the winner. To donate and vote, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's website.

