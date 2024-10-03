Bristol Brewing Company starts making Venetucci Pumpkin Ale Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bristol Brewing Company in Colorado Springs is starting to make its famous Venetucci Pumpkin Ale! The brewery held its annual roasting and smashing event Wednesday morning.

The brewery is based at the Ivywild School, which is located on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

Wednesday, staff members there smashed more than 400 pounds of pumpkins.

This year, Smith Farms in Peyton donated the pumpkins to the brewery. Venetucci Farm in Security-Widefield is not able to grow pumpkins anymore because of issues with the water coming from Fountain Creek.

___





How The Dockworkers Strike Will Have Impacts Locally Tens of thousands of workers at major ports on the East Coast and Gulf Coast are now on strike. Where we may see an immediate impact here in Colorado is at the grocery store. Workers at major ports are on strike, how it impacts Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.