Bike to Work Day happening next month in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — June is Bike Month and the City of Colorado Springs is celebrating with cycling events and activities throughout the month.

Bike to Work Day is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25. Riders can have a free breakfast at more than 30 breakfast stations on the urban trail system and at local businesses throughout Colorado Springs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Before Bike to Work Day, local businesses in the city will host free bike clinics to help educate the public on the following:



purchasing a used bicycle

bike maintenance

safety

equipment

Breakfast stations and bike clinics are first-come, first-served, and no registration is required.

“We’re excited to highlight our city’s incredible cycling infrastructure throughout Bike Month, including the Legacy Loop, Rock Island Trail, and Pikes Peak Greenway,” said Kerry Childress, City of Colorado Springs Multimodal Program Manager. “On Bike to Work Day, we encourage everyone to leave their cars behind and enjoy the ride. A heartfelt thank you to the businesses and organizations hosting breakfast stations and clinics—your support makes this event possible!”

KOAA News5 is a proud sponsor of Bike to Work Day.

To learn more about the bike clinics, to view a map of the breakfast stations and to plan your route, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

