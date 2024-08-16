Annual Pueblo Pride festival happening Sunday at Mineral Palace Park

PUEBLO — Pueblo's annual Pride festival is happening this weekend. It's on Sunday at Mineral Palace Park, which is located just north of downtown.

The event is run by the Southern Colorado Equality Alliance (SECA). It includes a parade, entertainment and food vendors.

News5 spoke with Tommy Farrell, one of the organizers of the event with the SCEA. He tells us the event is vital for the community.

"It's important for us to be able to come together in a safe environment, celebrate ourselves, and just be ourselves, and just be authentic," said Farrell.

The parade gets underway at 10:30 a.m. and the festival runs from then until 4 p.m.

News5 was at least year's event, which drew hundreds to Mineral Palace Park.

Pueblo Pride parade and festival draws hundreds

For more information about the event, visit SECA's website.

