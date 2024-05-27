Angel Run raises thousands of dollars for local nonprofit on Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Red Leg Brewing Company hosted the Sixth Annual Angel Run on Memorial Day, which raised tens of thousands of dollars for Angels of America's Fallen, a local nonprofit.

More than 700 participants gathered for the 5K and 10K routes, which took people along different parts of Colorado Springs, including views of Garden of the Gods. The event after the run had music, food and drinks, including a new "Angel Brew."

News5 is a proud sponsor of the Angel Run, and our Aidan Hulting and Ryan Mutch showed their support at this year's event.

Organizers say this is one of their favorite events they host all year.

Angels of America's Fallen supports children of fallen military and first responders. The event helped raise more than $30,000 for the nonprofit and looks to keep growing year after year.

Last year, hundreds of people gathered to show their support for children of fallen heroes.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit the Angels of America's Fallen's website.

