American Medical Response Safety Jam happening Saturday in Pueblo

First responders in Pueblo County are teaching summer safety this weekend.
Posted at 7:09 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 21:09:47-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — First responders in Pueblo County are teaching summer safety this weekend. The annual American Medical Response Safety Jam is happening at Lake Minnequa's Veterans Memorial Park Saturday, which is located on the southside of Pueblo.

A spokesperson with AMR says they are trying to teach safety in a fun way.

"Safety Jam is designed to... bring people together in a fun festival like environment so that we can educate people on what is available in... Pueblo County for health and safety services as well as different things that help them live safely," said Chris McMahan with AMR.

Saturday's event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will include free food, live entertainment and drawings.
