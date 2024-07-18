Watch Now
CommunityAround Town

Actions

Almost a month away from this year's Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

The State Fair starts August 23rd. You can buy tickets for the fair now.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jul 18, 2024

PUEBLO — News5 is looking ahead to the Colorado State Fair, which is about a month away. It's an annual tradition that started in Pueblo in 1872, before Colorado was even a state.

The fan favorites, such as carnival rides, rodeos and animals will be there. Some of the other attractions you can expect at the fair are a lumberjack show, a high diving act and the slopper eating contest.

"This is our favorite time of year because everything we've done all year is starting to come to fruition... and we're starting to see it... pop up," said .

This year's concert lineup features Ludacris and Trace Adkins.

The state fair starts on August 23. To buy tickets, visit the Colorado State Fair's website.

News5 is a proud sponsor of the Colorado State Fair.

Colorado State Fair
Preparations begin for Colorado State Fair
Colorado State Fair's Junior Livestock Show comes to an end
Colorado State Fair boost business for local Pueblo restaurants
Local artists showcase their work at the Colorado State Fair
New attraction at the Colorado State Fair
Families honored for agricultural contributions at the State Fair
Local law enforcement checks that State Fair games aren't rigged
The man behind the Colorado State Fair's Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
Local church raises funds by offering paid parking for the State Fair
One Colorado State Fair vendor traveled 1,700 miles to attend

___



'The heart of Colorado': Nonprofit helps donate El Paso County Fair livestock sales to local shelter

The Junior Livestock Sale at the El Paso County Fair teaches children many life skills, and one nonprofit is making sure kids learn another: giving back to the community.

Buyers at Junior Livestock Sale have option to donate meat to those in need

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App