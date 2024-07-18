Almost a month away from this year's Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

PUEBLO — News5 is looking ahead to the Colorado State Fair, which is about a month away. It's an annual tradition that started in Pueblo in 1872, before Colorado was even a state.

The fan favorites, such as carnival rides, rodeos and animals will be there. Some of the other attractions you can expect at the fair are a lumberjack show, a high diving act and the slopper eating contest.

"This is our favorite time of year because everything we've done all year is starting to come to fruition... and we're starting to see it... pop up," said .

This year's concert lineup features Ludacris and Trace Adkins.

The state fair starts on August 23. To buy tickets, visit the Colorado State Fair's website.

News5 is a proud sponsor of the Colorado State Fair.

