All Breed Rescue and Training to hold their annual Romp event this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — A nonprofit is hoping to help dogs find their forever home this weekend in Colorado Springs. All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT) will be hosting their annual Romp event on Saturday.

The dog-themed carnival is free and welcomes well behaved leashed dogs. There will be food, vendors and training demonstrations at the event.

"It's just like a huge love of what we are in this community when it comes to the support that this community gives to dogs," said Lauren Fox, Executive Director at All Breed Rescue & Training. "We're such a dog friendly community and I really just enjoy that support and I invite everyone to come down."

Romp event starts 11 a.m. this Saturday at the ABRT facility, which is located just west of Palmer Park off Filmore Street.

To learn more about the non-profit, visit the All Breed Rescue & Training Website.

