Addams Family Musical national tour actress has ties to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — It's a homecoming performance for one actress with ties to Pueblo. Melody Munitz is performing as Wednesday Addams in the national tour of the Addams Family Musical.

Her family has lived in Pueblo for more than 150 years. Her mom grew up in Pueblo, and her late grandmother, Sandy Stein, wrote arts and entertainment articles for the Pueblo Chieftain.

Munitz says it has been a dream to perform at Memorial Hall since she was there for the grand reopening 13 years ago.

"I remember telling some folks backstage that I wanted to be an actress, I was 12, and could I walk backstage and people were very kind and said, 'yes,' and let me walk around backstage and peek into the dressing rooms," said Munitz. "So, it's very full circle."

Munitz is 25 years old and has been a professional actress for 13 years.

___

Shoe orders canceled because of tariffs, Colorado Springs shoe store owner says If you've been shopping for shoes lately, you might've noticed some prices going up. Shoe orders canceled because of tariffs, Colorado Springs shoe store owner says

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.