A traffic-free fall foliage trip in Colorado? How to make it happen

RYE, Colo. (KOAA) — While thousands of leaf peepers clog Colorado's mountain highways each fall, I discovered a peaceful alternative that offers stunning autumn colors without the bumper-to-bumper frustration.

On a recent Monday morning, I headed south from Colorado Springs to Lake Isabel in the San Isabel National Forest, taking Highway 165 past Rye. The 10-mile stretch through the forest delivered several fall foliage views with virtually no traffic.

I parked the car at Lake Isabel, which was nearly empty when I arrived after an hour and a half drive from Colorado Springs.

Cañon City native Mike Bailey was among the few visitors I ran into. He said he used to frequent the popular Kenosha Pass near Denver, but grew tired of the crowds.

"I used to go to Kenosha Pass all the time. I lived in Denver for many, many years but it got ridiculous," said Bailey.

Like me, it was Bailey's first visit to Lake Isabel.

"Friend of my wife says this is a great spot to see the leaves. She was right," said Bailey.

The congestion Bailey avoids has become a reality for many Colorado foliage enthusiasts.

Colorado Department of Transportation reports show traffic hit single-digit speeds on parts of Interstate 70 during recent weekends. The Eisenhower Tunnel near Silverthorne can see up to 3,000 vehicles during peak noon hours.

Colorado Springs native Amy Chenault said her family used to plan extensively for trips to nearby Cripple Creek during peak foliage season.

"We knew it would be a quick trip," said Chenault.

"Food and knowing when the next bathroom stop would be. It was bumper to bumper," said Chenault.

For those seeking alternatives to crowded mountain passes, Colorado's state parks offer foliage viewing opportunities. While park passes come at a cost, visitors can enjoy autumn colors at multiple locations without highway delays.

