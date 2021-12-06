Colorado woman selected amid thousands as new NASA astronaut candidate

NASA announced its 10 new astronaut recruits out of a pool of more than 12,000 applicants, and a woman from Colorado made the cut.

On Monday, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced the new members of the 2021 astronaut class during an event in Houston.

“Today we welcome 10 new explorers, 10 members of the Artemis generation, NASA’s 2021 astronaut candidate class,” Nelson said. “Alone, each candidate has ‘the right stuff,’ but together they represent the creed of our country: E pluribus unum — out of many, one.”

Among the 10 selected members is Nichole "Vapor" Ayers, 32, of Divide. She graduated from Woodland Park High School in Woodland Park and then the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a minor in Russian, according to NASA. She went on to earn her master’s degree in computational and applied mathematics from Rice University.

"Ayers is an experienced combat aviator with more than 200 combat hours and more than 1,150 hours of total flight time in the T-38 and the F-22 Raptor fighter jet," NASA wrote about Ayers on its website. "One of the few women currently flying the F-22, in 2019 Ayers led the first ever all-woman formation of the aircraft in combat."

At the time of her application to NASA, she was the assistant director of operations in the 90th Fighter Squadron at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, according to NASA.

The other nine candidates include:



Marcos Berríos, of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Christina Birch, of Gilbert, Arizona

Deniz Burnham, of Wasilla, Alaska

Luke Delaney, of Debary, Florida

Andre Douglas, of Virginia

Jack Hathaway, of Connecticut

Anil Menon, of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Christopher Williams, of Potomac, Maryland

Jessica Wittner, of California

ROBERT MARKOWITZ NASA-JSC The 10 candidates, pictured here at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston are: U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, Christopher Williams, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. (retired.) Luke Delaney, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Wittner, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anil Menon, U.S. Air Force Maj. Marcos Berríos, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jack Hathaway, Christina Birch, U.S. Navy Lt. Deniz Burnham, and Andre Douglas.

They will report for duty in January 2022 and will then undergo two years of initial astronaut training.