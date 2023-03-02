Colorado providing catalytic converter theft relief

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority and state lawmakers created a financial aid program to help those who have had their catalytic converters stolen.
Drivers must meet the following criteria to qualify for relief:
- Be the current registered owner through the Colorado Department of Revenue
- Have a replacement installed by February 7 or later, or a replacement that has not been completed
- Have a filed police report
- Have insurance at the time of theft
- Agree to have relevant repairs funded and supplied by the state program
- Must not be involved in the theft of the catalytic converter
The application will remain open until March 31.
Assistance will be provided to vehicle owners that can have all repairs completed by June 1.
This program is a response to the continued trend of catalytic converter theft.
You can apply here.