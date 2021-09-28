Colorado increasing minimum wage for workers

DENVER — The minimum wage in Colorado will see a slight increase next year, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Monday.

The current rate of $12.32 will be bumped up 24 cents to $12.56 on January 1, 2022. The tipped minimum wage will go up to $9.54.

The state’s minimum wage is adjusted annually based on cost of living increases and mandated by a 2006 voter-approved ballot measure.

“As we build back better, it’s great to see Colorado workers get a decent raise on the minimum wage to $12.56/hour as our state builds an economy that works for everybody,” said Governor Polis in a statement. “Investing in upskilling to help workers have the skills needed to earn much more than minimum wage is one of our top priorities, so Colorado can continue to be a place where everyone can thrive.”

Some Colorado municipalities set their own minimum wage. In Denver, the minimum wage is $14.77, which went into effect at the beginning of this year.

