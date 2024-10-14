"Why it causes us to come back every year" Rich history behind Indigenous Peoples Day. Plus, events Monday.

PUEBLO, CO — The federal holiday has gained both local and national attention over the years, with protests breaking out over the treatment of Indigenous people.

Monday we set up live at the Christopher Columbus statue in Pueblo. It is a big area for protesters every year. We've seen both people for and against Christopher Columbus gather on this day in years past to express their views on this statue.

The statue goes back decades- it was first installed in 1905. Since then, groups of people both in support and against the statue have gathered here on Columbus day to share their thoughts.

In 2020, demonstrators against the statue demanded its removal, but former mayor Gradisar denied those demands, saying he wasn't sure the city government could find a solution for the statue.

We spoke with some people in the past who explained why they believe it's important these demonstrations happen each year. Jerry Carlero says "To show respect to our heritage and culture and our ancestors that work very very hard respecting that whole tradition and heritage etc, so that's the whole take away that's why it causes us to come back each year."





Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric