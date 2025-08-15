WATCH: Farmers from across the mesa begin Pueblo pepper harvest

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The roar of the roaster is back and the Pueblo pepper harvest has started! Farmers from across the mesa in eastern Pueblo County have bushels on the prized crop available.

They say the wet weather has made the peppers larger, but they still have that spice.

The Pueblo Chile Growers Association says the peppers bring in about $10 million each year to Pueblo County. That estimate includes not just pepper buyers, but those who spend money in and around the Chile Festival in September as well.

