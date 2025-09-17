VIDEOS: Colorado's elk rut is in full swing as they battle — and bugle — for mates

ESTES PARK, Colo. — For some people, the changing leaves or cooler mornings signal the first hints of autumn in Colorado. For others, it's a startling high-pitch screech from one of the state's most iconic animals.

That's right: The elk rut is in full swing in Colorado. And it has arrived with all you would expect from the animals each fall: bulls chasing females around, charging at other males and fighting to gain or keep control of the females. While this unfolds in the mountains and valleys nestled away from people, these displays are also front and center in very public places, like golf courses, the main drag in town and parking lots.

If you have yet to hear an elk bugle, which is used to attract females, let's just say it's not what you would expect.

In a written-out form, perhaps Visit Estes Park's website captures it best: They say it sounds a lot like "aaaaaaaaaa-eeeeEEEEEE-oheeuhoHEEEUH!"

But you can hear it for yourself in this story — just read another couple paragraphs.

On Tuesday morning, Kris Hazelton, editor and co-owner of Estes Park News, emailed Denver7 with a wild video of an elk herd walking by her car as she sat in traffic on Highway 36 along Lake Estes on Monday. She said she saw a standoff between two bulls. As traffic crept along, one of the large bulls thudded right up next to her passenger side window and let out a loud bugle, which Hazleton called "an incredible and honestly intimidating moment."

"Thought you and your viewers might enjoy this video!" she wrote. "It was crazy! And a bit scary!"

Watch Kris Hazelton's full video below.

WATCH: Bull elk defends harem with loud bugle

"As longtime residents and publishers of Estes Park News, we are always vigilant about promoting safe, respectful behavior around wildlife — especially during sensitive times like the annual elk rut," Hazelton wrote to us and on a social media post for the news organization. "Today, we had a powerful reminder of just how unpredictable these moments can be, even for those who know the risks and act responsibly."

Reid Neureiter A sign at Rocky Mountain National Park warns visitors to keep clear of elk during the rut.

She said she was safe and inside her vehicle the entire time.

That is something that Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park regularly reminds its visitors: Elk are dangerous this time of year and nobody should ever approach them. Like all wildlife, people should give them plenty of space. Most wildlife experts recommend keeping 75 feet away from elk.

"We feel fortunate this moment ended safely — and we hope it inspires everyone to enjoy these majestic animals from a safe, respectful distance," Hazleton said.

The elk rut typically begins in the middle of September and lasts through much of October.

Estes Park will celebrate its beloved elk with the Elk Fest on Sept. 27 and 28. Visitors can enjoy vendors, live music, food trucks, bugling contests, a 5K and more. Click here for more and a full schedule.

Explore more elk rut/bugling videos and photos

Several members and photographers of Denver7's Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook have started to share videos and photos of the bugling and fighting elk. Explore some of our favorites below and join the group to see more, plus other stunning visuals from around our beautiful state.

Dominic Weskamp Photography shared this video from Rocky Mountain National Park on Sept. 11.

"In the heart of Moraine Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, this big ol’ bull elk lifted his head and answered the bugle of another challenger across the meadow. The cold air carried their voices like thunder, steam rising with every call — nature’s raw power echoing through the Rockies," he wrote.

Elk rut in full swing in Colorado: Video by Dominic Weskamp Photography

Tony Hake, photographer behind Tony's Takes Photography, wrote about this photo: "Elk bull lets loose with the sounds of the season. Oh, that unmistakable bugle! Let the rut begin!.. This handsome fellow was without any ladies this past weekend, but he was letting them know he was available — and letting any competitors know he was ready for battle. It is a safe bet he will be a contender and one to watch."

Tony Hake/Tony's Takes Photography

Matt Stacey took this video of a large bull elk during the 2025 rut.

Elk rut in full swing in Colorado: Video by Matt Stacey

"It's early in the elk rut, but this guy is serious," photographer Alan Lipkin wrote on Sept. 4, 2025. He captured this shot in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Alan Lipkin

Photographer Kim Branum said this video shows a dispute between a large bull elk and an elk known as Kahuna Junior (KJ).

"We expected to see a battle, but nothing more came of it than bugling and the shredding of several bushes with their huge antlers. The rut is a constant ebb and flow, and we never know how it will turn out. The activity we witnessed on this night was the most amazing rut activity I’ve ever witnessed! It’s far from over, and we will keep watching every day to see how it all unfolds!"

Elk rut in full swing in Colorado: Video by Kim Branum

The Untamed View, based out of Estes Park, shared both of the videos below.

In the first video, he said about 20 cows were out of frame, meaning this bull had had a successful rut so far.

Elk rut in full swing in Colorado: Video by The Untamed View

"Two dominant bulls in the distance square off, each testing the other with bugles, posturing, and slow movements across the meadow," The Untamed View wrote about the second video below. "The standoff stretches on as the tension rises… until the final seconds when their antlers finally crash together. The satellite bull doesn’t last long — he’s forced to retreat, leaving the victor in command. Stay tuned to the very end to see the moment it all unfolds."

Elk rut in full swing in Colorado: Video by The Untamed View

Photographer Steve Blankenship captured this photo on Sept. 6, 2025.

Steve Blankenship

Kim Branum, who lives in the area, expressed her excitement for the rut.

"Bring… it… on!!! I can’t wait to see Split 5 bugle again this year!!! I love the elk rut in Estes Park, Colorado!" she wrote.

Elk rut in full swing in Colorado: Video by Kim Branum

Reid Neureiter, photographer, said this is an exciting time to be in the high country, and especially Rocky Mountain National Park, as the rut begins. He took this photo on Aug. 29, 2025.

Reid Neureiter