U.S. Army veteran and family to move into new home thanks to local non-profit

COLORADO SPRINGS — A U.S. Army Veteran and his family will be moving into a new home this weekend thanks to Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, a local non-profit.

Damian, his wife Trinady, and their twin daughters will have their home dedicated Saturday morning at The Ridge at Sand Creek. Habitat for Humanity and several partners were awarded around $150,000 for the home.

“I’m looking forward to giving the girls a better future, giving them a home instead of rooms,” said Damian.

As part of the program, Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity partnered with Home Builder Institute (HBI) students from Fort Carson, who helped build the home.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity says since retiring from the Army, Damian has worked as a delivery driver while Trinady finishes her master's degree in criminal justice and national security intelligence.

According to Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, the family lives in a low-income apartment where they've experienced attempted break-ins and mold. They also say one of the couple's daughters has a rare blood disorder.

“We as a family are thankful,” said Trinady. “Not a lot of veterans get this kind of opportunity. Changing from being a soldier to being a civilian and working a regular job can be tough, and lots of veterans struggle to find their feet once out of the military. So helping veterans and their families is so amazing, and we are so thankful as well to all those who are willing to help.”

