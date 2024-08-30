The first female double amputee to earn a Colorado Class A Commercial Driver's License

COLORADO SPRINGS — Lexie Bader is living out her dream behind the wheel. We first introduced you to Lexie in April.

One Colorado Springs woman getting behind the big wheel in a new career path

At that time, she was embarking on her career dream to become the first ever female double amputee truck driver.

I caught up with Lexie three months later to see what she had to accomplish to get there and the company that helped to make that dream come true.

“It's a really good feeling, and I'm really happy and proud of myself,” Lexie said.

Lexie attended and graduated from the United States Truck Driving School in Fountain. She has accomplished what she set out to achieve. She is the first female double below-the-knee amputee to become a truck driver.

“It's not just I being behind the wheel, but I also just love how every day I'm always learning something new,” Lexie said.

Being the first person to ever do something is not easy.

“I'm like, is this is even possible? The schools never even had trained anyone (with a disability) they had no idea where to go,” Lexie said.

Lexie said she has to jump through a lot of hoops to get her Commercial Driver's License (CDL). She said she has to take more tests than her other classmates.

“There's just, like, a lack of information. It was just very hard, but I really wanted to do it,” Lexie said.

Determined, Lexie took the road less traveled and battled bumps along the way.

“I had a lot of people also tell me, 'Oh, you shouldn't do that, or that's probably gonna be really hard for you, or whatnot.' I just kept pushing and studying hard and trying my best,” Lexie said.

Ignoring those who doubted her, Lexie passed the test and received her Colorado Class A CDL.

Eleanor Sheahan

“I just kind of went for it. Didn't know where it could take me, but (as) soon as you get your Class A you can pretty much drive anything,” Lexie said.

With her licenses, Lexie got a job working at Earth X. It's a landscaping company, founded by Trevor Terrill in Colorado Springs.

Terrill started the company when he was 14. He would walk across the street to mow his neighbor's lawn. It has grown into a company that builds playgrounds, sport fields and does developmental and commercial landscaping. Terrill said Lexie came highly recommended.

“Lexie is a huge inspiration to everyone who works here. She has a million different reasons why she could let this hold her back and she doesn't. She is a victim to nothing which is really cool and really refreshing,” Terrill said.

Terrill said the turn over in this career field is high. He said it is not for everybody.

“There are a lot of people who have been doing this for 20 years that are not as good as Lexie is today. It's mindset. It all comes down to mindset, making sure things are correct and attention to detail,” Terrill said.

Part of Lexie's job is also operating heavy machinery.

Eleanor Sheahan

“It is really fun driving machinery. It is scary,” Lexie said. “I will come here, load my truck, which is my work truck, and then we'll just drive from job site to job site, picking up construction equipment or going to Home Depot to pick up concrete,” Lexie said.

I asked Lexie what it was like driving big trucks and trailers around corners.

“Well it is about watching the very back of the trailer so that you don't slam into a car, a sign, or go over the curb,” Lexie said.

In the passenger seat is Gary Sims.

“Lexie really has a drive for success, and she has a heart for anything that she puts her mind to,” Sims said.

With over 48 years of experience driving trucks, Sims is showing Lexie the ropes.

Eleanor Sheahan

“Getting in the equipment, getting familiar with it, techniques and tips and tricks and how to stay safe while you're doing it,” Sims said.

Sims said the first thing Lexie taught him was to not feel sorry for her. He said Lexie gets to work before him every morning and is ready to take on any challenge or task they are faced with each day. Lexie said she feels lucky to have partnered up with someone as experienced and witty as Sims.

“It's teaching me so much for life, things that will carry with me for the rest of my life,” Lexie said.

She hopes her story will inspire others to go after what they want.

“It's very cool (for people and doubters) to like see like wow, a woman can back up a trailer, wow an amputee can drive. Like it still is amazing to me that people don't think that we can drive,” Lexie said.

Lexie's message to the people who doubted her is simple.

“Watch me,” Lexie said.

Lexie's future goal is to drive dump trucks for construction or semi trucks across the state lines.

“I mean, I knew I could do all this, but it's just like, 'Can I do that every day for like, eight to 10 hours every day, Monday through Friday?' So, I've proved to myself like, yes, I can do that,” Lexie said.

To learn more about Lexie and to watch her journey you can follow her on Instagram.

Eleanor Sheahan





