The Big 150: How Southern Colorado is celebrating 150 years of statehood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is preparing for a historic celebration as both the United States marks its 250th anniversary and Colorado celebrates 150 years of statehood in 2026.

"No other state in the union can say they have a milestone birthday the way Colorado does," said Nate Shull with the Pikes Peak Area Local Organizing Committee.

The dual celebration offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the region's rich history and its connection to the nation's story. Matt Mayberry, director of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, believes this timing provides the perfect moment for reflection.

"It's the best time to think back to how we became this place," Mayberry said.

The connection between Colorado Springs and American history runs deep, symbolized by the statue of Katherine Lee Bates outside the Pioneers Museum. Bates, who hailed from Massachusetts, famously looked up at Pikes Peak and was inspired to write "America the Beautiful," one of the nation's most recognized hymns.

"Colorado Springs is a place that has constantly reinvented itself every 20 years," Mayberry said.

The celebration aims to include everyone, whether they're Colorado natives or transplants like Mayberry himself.

"I came here 30 years ago from my home state of Iowa," Mayberry said.

The Pioneers Museum recently opened its "America 250 Colorado 150" exhibit, displayed alongside an exhibit celebrating 150 years of Colorado Springs. Notably, the city is actually five years older than the state itself.

"This is the first of our two major exhibits, which will look back and look forward," Mayberry said.

The celebration will extend far beyond museum exhibits. Shull says concerts and events are planned throughout 2026, with multiple venues participating across the region.

"There are a number of museums, libraries, universities, hosting their own set of programs," Shull said.

The committee is developing a "Passport Program" to encourage Coloradans to visit special exhibits across the state. The main celebration will take place on August 1st, Colorado's official birthday, featuring America's Mountain - Pikes Peak.

"That is the mountain I believe the governor will be climbing," Shull said.

Both organizers emphasize that these celebrations serve a deeper purpose beyond festivities. They want to honor the nation's and state's history while using those lessons to build a better future.

"We're at a different place today than we were in 1976 or in 1876. Each of those years, the country was going through challenges and they used these anniversaries to unify and to recommit to the values of the United States," Mayberry said.

