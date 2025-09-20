The 31st annual Chile & Frijoles Festival heats up Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The 31st Annual Chile and Frijoles Festival, a beloved tradition in Pueblo, Colorado, brought together thousands of visitors from near and far to celebrate the region's rich agricultural heritage.

From fiery roasted chiles to vibrant hot air balloons, this festival is an annual staple for locals and tourists alike. Attendees had the opportunity to experience a variety of attractions food, and festivities, making it a unique event for all ages.

The festival’s charm lies in its ability to attract both first-time visitors and seasoned festival-goers. Mariela, a visitor from Costa Rica, shared her excitement about the event, saying, “It is very, very interesting. I love it all.”

For those who have returned year after year, there’s always a familiarity in the spice of the chiles. David Medeiros, a long-time attendee, offered a bit of advice to newcomers: “I think they need to ask before they start going up the chain, because some of it is hot. I like medium because I like to enjoy it, but some people, I’ve seen, hot, hot, hot.”

His recommendation reflects the diverse range of heat levels available, which is one of the festival's trademarks.

With thousands of pounds of chiles being sold throughout the event, many attendees found themselves in need of assistance, whether it was transporting their purchases or simply navigating the crowded festival grounds.

Donnie Sedillo, a courtesy driver at the festival, explained his role in helping festival-goers: “If you have purchased chile or if you're unable to walk or move around, I can give you a ride somewhere or I can take you and your chili to your car and bring you back.”

The presence of helpful volunteers like Sedillo ensures that everyone, regardless of mobility, can enjoy the festival's offerings.

One of the festival’s most anticipated events is the Chili & Salsa Showdown, where local competitors face off for the title of best chili.

Robert "Mr. Chile" Romero, a commercial competitor, was one of the standout participants this year. He took second place for his red chili, continuing a tradition of excellence.

"We just won an award for our chili and we’ve been doing this since 1993, winning awards for our chili. We come out here just to do it again,” shared Romero proudly.

His passion for chili-making is a testament to the festival’s commitment to celebrating local talent and culinary expertise.

For those who missed the festival on Friday, the event continues through the weekend, offering more opportunities to enjoy the festivities. Entry fees are set at $8 for adults, with children under 12 admitted for free.

Visitors can look forward to more chili, more fun and plenty of community spirit in the heart of Pueblo.

