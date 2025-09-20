Runners race to the top of Pikes Peak in the 69th Ascent, a look at the podium

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 69th Annual Pikes Peak Ascent took place Saturday, as hundreds of runners set out from the streets of Manitou Springs up the nearly 8,000-foot climb to the summit.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. outside Manitou Springs City Hall, spectators and racers alike cheered as the first wave started their 13.1-mile quest up America's Mountain.

Here is a look at the top three winners from each race category.

Men's First Place Winner - Brian Whitfield, 2:13:31

Men's Second Place Winner - Seth DeMoor, 2:16:48

Men's Third Place Winner - Zachary Erikson, 2:17:48

Women's First Place Winner - Sarah Carter, 2:46:49

Women's Second Place Winner - Alicia Vargo, 2:49:30

Women's Third Place Winner - Rena Schwartz, 2:51:04

Congratulations to all ascent finishers. The 70th Pikes Peak Marathon is set to begin at 7:00 AM on Sunday. Expect heavier traffic and road closures throughout Manitou Springs on Sunday.

Traffic Road closures in Manitou Springs for the annual Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent Ashleigh Quintana

For more information regarding the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent, click here.

___

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.