Runners race to the top of Pikes Peak in the 69th Ascent, a look at the podium

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 69th Annual Pikes Peak Ascent took place Saturday, as hundreds of runners set out from the streets of Manitou Springs up the nearly 8,000-foot climb to the summit.
Beginning at 7:00 a.m. outside Manitou Springs City Hall, spectators and racers alike cheered as the first wave started their 13.1-mile quest up America's Mountain.
Here is a look at the top three winners from each race category.
Men's First Place Winner - Brian Whitfield, 2:13:31
Men's Second Place Winner - Seth DeMoor, 2:16:48
Men's Third Place Winner - Zachary Erikson, 2:17:48
Women's First Place Winner - Sarah Carter, 2:46:49
Women's Second Place Winner - Alicia Vargo, 2:49:30
Women's Third Place Winner - Rena Schwartz, 2:51:04
Congratulations to all ascent finishers. The 70th Pikes Peak Marathon is set to begin at 7:00 AM on Sunday. Expect heavier traffic and road closures throughout Manitou Springs on Sunday.
Traffic
Road closures in Manitou Springs for the annual Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent
For more information regarding the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent, click here.
___
