Road closures in Manitou Springs for the annual Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — To prepare for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent this weekend, the City of Manitou Springs is planning several road closures and transit impacts.
Saturday, September 20:
- There will be road closures from Ruxton Avenue and Manitou Avenue, including the neighboring side streets from Old Mans Trail to Ruxton Avenue, from 4:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
- Transit changes:
- Route 33 will continue service after 9:00 a.m.
- Route 3 will have a detour until 9:00 a.m. at Mayfair.
Sunday, September 21:
- There will be road closures from Ruxton Avenue and Manitou Avenue, including the neighboring side streets from Old Mans Trail to Ruxton Avenue, from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m.
- Ruxton Avenue will remain closed from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and traffic will be managed by flaggers with several detour signs.
- Transit changes:
- Route 33 will not be operating due to Ruxton Avenue being closed until 8:00 p.m.
- Route 3 will have a detour until 9:00 a.m. at Mayfair.
Drivers in the area should expect detours, slower commute times, and should also plan alternate routes.
