Road closures in Manitou Springs for the annual Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — To prepare for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent this weekend, the City of Manitou Springs is planning several road closures and transit impacts.

Saturday, September 20:



There will be road closures from Ruxton Avenue and Manitou Avenue, including the neighboring side streets from Old Mans Trail to Ruxton Avenue, from 4:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Transit changes:

Route 33 will continue service after 9:00 a.m. Route 3 will have a detour until 9:00 a.m. at Mayfair.



City of Manitou Springs

Sunday, September 21:



There will be road closures from Ruxton Avenue and Manitou Avenue, including the neighboring side streets from Old Mans Trail to Ruxton Avenue, from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m.

City of Manitou Springs

Ruxton Avenue will remain closed from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and traffic will be managed by flaggers with several detour signs.

City of Manitou Springs

Transit changes:

Route 33 will not be operating due to Ruxton Avenue being closed until 8:00 p.m. Route 3 will have a detour until 9:00 a.m. at Mayfair.



Drivers in the area should expect detours, slower commute times, and should also plan alternate routes.

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.