Pueblo's prized peppers starting to sprout up

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo's prized peppers are starting to sprout up! News5 stopped by one of Milleberger Farms in eastern Pueblo County.

One of the farmers, Dalton Milberger, says a wet May delayed work on the pepper fields, but with hotter weather on the horizon, he expects the peppers to grow faster to make up for the lost time last month.

"In the past, when we seen it get nice and hot out after a lot of rain that we had, everything jumps and grows really fast, so that is our hope," said Milberger.

Milberger says he expects to start harvesting peppers around mid-July. You can expect to see the peppers in grocery stores across Colorado by the beginning of August.

___

Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival A fentanyl scare prompted the evacuation of more than 1,500 people from an arts festival in southern Colorado over the weekend. Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.