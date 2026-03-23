Pueblo Slopper Tour: Voting now open, who has the best slopper in the county?

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — For those of you who are new, a local food staple known as the slopper is an open-face green chile-smothered cheeseburger that traces its roots to Pueblo.

The origins of the iconic cuisine are almost as messy as the meal itself. Many attribute the origins often attributed to the Coors Tavern, formerly known as the Johnnie's Coors Tavern, according to the Pueblo Chieftan.

Now you have the chance to crown a victor, vote for your favorite slopper in Pueblo County. Voting runs Monday, March 23 and will close on April 17.

Following the voting, the Top 10 Slopper Stops, along with the Slopper Tour Champion, will be announced on that Friday by the Great Pueblo Chamber of Commerce. The top 10 winners will receive a customized stop sign decal, signifying they are official winners, and the traveling slopper tour trophy will remain with the winner for the upcoming year.

Following the announcement of the winners, the public will have a chance to win. Slopper Week, kicking off April 20 in Pueblo, will allow participants to win $250 cash in a drawing on April 28 by saving receipts from participating restaurants.

If you participate, keep your itemized receipts as proof of Slopper purchases. Receipts must have a purchase date between April 20-27, 2026, and participants should write their name and phone number on the back of each receipt. Receipts may be submitted to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce by 5:00 PM on April 27, 2026.

For more information, click here.

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