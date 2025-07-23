Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation teaches western values to Boys and Girls Club

ELBERT, Colo. (KOAA) — At Latigo Trails Equestrian, more than 50 Boys and Girls Club kids are discovering the western way of life through a special program that goes beyond just roping and riding.

For the eighth year, the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation is connecting youth with Colorado's rich western heritage, teaching valuable life lessons in respect, responsibility and teamwork.

"The horseback riding came to one of my least favorites, to one of my favorite, to my favorite," said Calliope Cottrell from the Boys and Girls Club.

The program opens its gates to young cowboys and cowgirls, showing them not just a different lifestyle, but a different way of thinking that's deeply rooted in southern Colorado traditions.

"You look somebody in the eyes, you shake their hand and then you're obligated to do that. I mean, that's what life is all about. So, those are the kinds of things we're hoping to transfer to these kids," said Ted Severn, President of the Pikes Peak Range Rider Foundation.

‘The Day on the Range’ is built on western values, and organizers hope those values stick with kids long after the boots come off.

"So, thing about cowboys that I learned was that they use teamwork, and they usually don't just do things by their selves. Like, for sheriffs, they need each other to help out," said Waverly Blake-Taylor.

At eight different stations, kids worked together to master new skills, sometimes learning through trial and error.

"I was scared to get on the horse, bu... I was doing good, except... when I went on PJ the horse... he bucked me off," said Lincoln Shoemaker.

From that mistake, Shoemaker learned and warns others: "If you don't buck the horse on the side, it will buck you off of it."

But the biggest takeaway for others like Cotrell is how to listen, encourage others and work as a team.

"I have learned that patience is key. Teamwork is key. Teamwork for dream work and you can do anything. You can be with animals. (You) can write songs, you can ride horses, you can be a sheriff," said Cotrell.

For many participants, it was their first time around horses and cattle. But this is Blake-Taylor’s third time, and his goal this year was to work on leadership.

"Because these people here can help you, but sometimes they need your help to help," said Blake-Taylor.

Volunteers like Lynn Spear also step in to pass on generations of western wisdom.

"It's a work ethic. When you're around livestock, you're going to be taking care of them. You learn how to take care of them, and you learn how to work. And a lot of these kids don't get exposed to that kind of thing," said Spear.

Organizers say that kind of character building is exactly the point.

"Our nation was built on western heritage, whether you're east coast, west coast or in the middle, that that still remains valid today as we go forward as a nation," said Severn.

With every station, kids aren't just pretending to be cowboys and cowgirls, they're living it and carrying it forward, strengthening their community through shared values and traditions.

