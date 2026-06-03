Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo organizers present ceremonial tokens to Colorado Springs mayor, city leaders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — Organizers of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo presented ceremonial tokens to Mayor Yemi Mobolade and other city and county leaders as the countdown to two major upcoming events gets underway.

The tokens resemble the ones people will receive at the Western Street Breakfast on June 17. The Street Breakfast serves as the official sendoff for the Pikes Peak Range Riders and leads up to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. Organizers are hoping to draw big crowds to both events.

Maj. General Bentley Rayburn, U.S. Air Force retired, said:

"If you're not a rodeo fan, you need to be a rodeo fan. And so I just encourage everybody to get down to the rodeo, get down to the breakfast, get in the mood, get to the rodeo, and just enjoy themselves."

Rayburn also said:

"It's just a whole lot of fun to not only put it together, but to just be part of so many thousand people coming downtown Colorado Springs having a great morning."

Thousands are expected downtown to enjoy the meal, live entertainment, and a U.S. Army helicopter flyover. The Pikes Peak Range Riders will head out at the end of the breakfast to begin their annual ride.

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