Pikes Peak Marathon tests runners' limits as over 900 athletes tackle one of Colorado's toughest races

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Over 900 runners registered for the Pikes Peak Marathon, determined to test their limits against one of Colorado's most challenging races.

Quiet anticipation built as spectators lined up, cheering on athletes whose tired legs approached the finish line after tackling the unforgiving mountain.

"It gets me out with excitement, not just out for a day. I love it, I absolutely love it," said Mike Mills, a long-time marathon supporter.

Racers came in to cheers, some celebratory, others showing clear signs of battle against the mountain's demanding terrain.

"You have to experience tackling that mountain because it's real, it's so real," said Sarah Winn Marathon Volunteer.

For exhausted athletes, instant recovery awaited with volunteers on standby providing water and electrolytes.

"They're done, their mind is spent, their body is spent," said Winn.

The mental challenge proved as demanding as the physical one for participants pushing through each mile.

"Going up that's all you're thinking about, you're thinking about the next mile. When you turn around, you're thinking about crossing that finish line, pushing yourself to that point," said Winn.

For many racers, the reward came in the reunion at the finish line, with medal after medal being awarded to those who completed the grueling course.

"I'm still, it makes me in awe of the people that do it," said Mills.

The marathon serves as validation and a testament to mental fortitude — the completion of one of the toughest gauntlets in the state. So let's take a look at the podium finishers.

Men's First Place Finisher - Jonathan Aziz, 3:54:04

Men's Second Place Finisher - Mitch Klomp, 4:14:18

Men's Third Place Finisher - Bayden Menton, 4:15:59

Women's First Place Finisher - Kristina Mascarenas, 4:35:10

Women's Second Place Finisher - Callie Cooper, 4:40:05

Women's Third Place Finisher - Chrissy Lofgren, 4:56:40

