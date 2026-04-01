Peterson Space Force Base celebrates 75 years of the Rocky Mountain USAF Flight Training Center

PETERSON SFB, Colo. (KOAA) — Peterson Space Force Base is celebrating 75 years of the Peterson Aero Club, officially known as the Rocky Mountain USAF Flight Training Center.

The base commemorates the years dedicated to safe flying, flight training, and mission support.

It was one of the first aero clubs sanctioned by Gen. Curtis E. LeMay in 1951, created to provide a safe environment for service members to pursue aviation.

As time went on, the club evolved to include direct mission support for the Air Force, flying TDYs, rescue and anti-terrorist missions, and becoming couriers.

The club, named a distinguished flight school by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association for six years, offers FAA-regulated training. Courses can range from Private Pilot Ground School to Airline Transport Pilot, and specialized courses for mountain flying.

The base says that celebratory events are planned throughout the whole year, including a movie night in June, an aviation day in the late summer, and an "Aero Club Legends" event in the fall.

You can learn more about the club here.

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