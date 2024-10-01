Peak "Leaf Peeping" time in Southern Colorado- When and where to go for all the fall colors this year

WOODLAND PARK, CO — Many areas are experiencing the peak of fall colors, and it's not too late to get out there and see them for yourself.

A free educational guided walk will be happening Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at the Visitor Center at Garden of the Gods. Guided walks are planned every Tuesday in October as well as certain weekend dates. The current program dates are Tuesdays in October (1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th) from 1 to 2 p.m., certain Saturdays in October (5th, 19th, and 26th) from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and Sunday the 13th from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

I have been all around southern Colorado looking to peep some leaves. I found out the best times to get out and see them for yourself depending on how far north or south you are. You can see leaves start to change color earlier in September further north. Then, the colors start changing as you make your way south later in the month.

Check out some of the colors I caught around town. You really don't have to go far. I got these shots from one of my favorite spots, Cottonwood Trail, as well as right here at GOG. That's where I bumped into a man visiting from London to peep some leaves. He used to live here and tells me that decades later… he's happy to be back to see all the colors.

"It has grown and developed and expanded so unbelievably. But you know what, Pikes Peak stays the same no matter what!"

The best spot I found is up the pass. Take Highway twenty-four to Woodland Park. I did Monday, and the colors are popping off right now. You should have no problem getting golden photos like these. Be sure to send those in, we would love to see them!





