Memorial date set for the late builder of the famous Bishop Castle in Colorado

RYE, Colo. (KOAA) — The memorial date has been set for Jim Bishop, the man and mind behind Bishop Castle.

A conglomerate of steel, stone, cement, imagination, and art, Bishop Castle stands tucked away northwest of the town of Rye off of State Highway 165.

Jim Bishop had spent the last 44 years of his life bringing Bishop Castle to fruition, with many from across the state, and even across the nation, stopping in every once in a while to check on Bishop's progress. It was announced by his family in November 2024 that Bishop had passed.

Watch James "Jim" Bishop, Creator of Bishop Castle, Passes Away At 80 Years Old

Now, the family has announced that a public memorial in his honor will be held at Bishop Castle on Saturday, July 5.





