The Loveland Ski Area began snowmaking operations on Wednesday night, becoming the latest resort in the mountains to start making snow amid colder temperatures and the first natural snowfall.

According to officials, snowmaking began at 7:04 p.m. and crews are working to build a base of snow ahead of opening day.

See the operations in the video below

Loveland Ski Area begins snowmaking operations for 2026-27 season

Small-scale snowmaking began at Loveland in 1966 and during the 1967-68 season, officials said that Loveland became the first major ski area in Colorado with snowmaking capabilities.

Now, Loveland's snowmaking system covers more than 240 acres of terrain.

"For 60 years, generations of Loveland snowmakers have worked through cold nights, early mornings, high winds, and challenging mountain conditions to prepare the slopes for skiers and snowboarders," they said in a statement. "At Loveland, the start of snowmaking marks the beginning of the ski season. Once temperatures cooperate, crews work around the clock to prepare the mountain for opening day."

The first goal is to establish a top-to-bottom run with tree-to-tree coverage and an approximately 18-inch base of packed snow. Snowmaking usually continues into early to mid December.

Loveland is hoping to open in either late October or early November, depending on conditions. It opened on Nov. 8 last year.

The team's initial goal is to establish a top-to-bottom run with tree-to-tree coverage and an approximately 18-inch base of packed snow. Loveland's high elevation and experienced snowmaking crew have helped establish a long tradition of early-season skiing and snowboarding.

Snowmaking typically continues into early to mid-December as crews expand coverage across the mountain and supplement natural snowfall.

Loveland is targeting an opening between late October and early November, weather and conditions permitting. Last season, Loveland opened on November 8.

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