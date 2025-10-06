'Living room of Cañon City' Hotel St. Cloud restoration complete

CANON CITY — A new life is underway for the historic Hotel St. Cloud in Cañon City.

It reopened this summer after years sitting vacant and then seven more years of renovation.

“Saint Cloud was originally built in 1883 in Silver Cliff, Colorado, and they moved it brick by brick here to Cañon City in 1886,” said Hotel St. Cloud, General Manager, Lindsay Wyss.

Guests are praising the mix of old meets modern amenities.

Joe Patierno, who is down from Denver, enjoys experiencing Colorado history.

He has stayed at multiple restored Colorado hotels.

“I think for restored hotels, this is the best so far we've seen. It's absolutely beautiful.”

Calling the restoration a big job is an understatement.

“It was tough,” said Wyss, “I mean, the building was more or less falling down. Along with major structural repairs, the project also brought back life to many original elements of the building.

“It is such a fine line to draw between honoring the history and bringing the modern conveniences,” said Wyss, “It's a four-star hotel, so it's supposed to feel nice.”

Entering the hotel, visitors find more than a lobby.

Along with a check-in counter, there is a corner dedicated to live music; near the east window, guests are welcome to use the pool table; stools and counters line the large plate glass window looking out on Main Street, and comfy seating invites conversations next to a fireplace.

“Our idea was to make it the living room of Cañon City. And so, whether you're a hotel guest coming to enjoy the bar or the restaurant, we wanted this place to be somewhere everyone could just come hang out,” said Wyss.

Rather than an overnight pit-stop, the history, modern amenities, and everyone-welcome attitude is all about the Hotel St. Cloud as a destination.

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation Palmer Lake residents will decide the fate of a proposed Buc-ee's travel center after trustees voted 4-3 Thursday night to send the annexation proposal to a special election rather than making a decision themselves. Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation