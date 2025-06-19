'Humbling hike" for pack-in to mountainside trail work site

PIKES PEAK — Crews with Rocky Mountain Field Institute (RMFI) got some help from a group of volunteers for their “pack-in” day on Pikes Peak.

"We were expected to at least carry a minimum of 45 pounds," said volunteer, Jen Wells.

The trek is a two-mile hike with more than a 1,000-foot elevation gain up to where a base camp will support a team with RMFI.

“It definitely humbles you; that's for sure. You could say that you're a hiker, but the second you throw a bunch of weight on, it's a pretty steep climb,” said volunteer Halie Kritner.

The Rocky Mountain Field Institute sends multiple crews to backcountry locations across Southern Colorado to build and maintain trails on public lands.

The one headed up the Teller County side of Pikes Peak is headed to the Devil's Playground area to continue work on a new, more sustainable trail to the summit.

“This is a project we've been working on for a few years now, and we're going to be working on for a few more years,” said RMFI Program Manager, McCae Allen.

It is a multi-year project because work can only happen during the summer months.

To minimize hike time and maximize work hours, crews live on the mountain

Volunteers help make the pack-in day more manageable.

“Honestly, this is one of the bigger effort days for our crews,” said Allen, “Without them [volunteers] this would probably be like a 14-hour day for our crews, So it's a huge help."

They carry in tools, supplies, tents, a solar power source, propane for a camp kitchen, and equipment designed to deter bears.

“We have to be bear safe. So, we're bringing in bear boxes,” said Allen.

For the pack-in, many hikers have items suspended on their back and front, while also carrying items grasped in their hands.

‘You go on the trails and think, ‘Oh, this is a lovely trail,’ but not knowing all the hands and all the hours and the sweat and grit that came into it,” said Kritner.

Volunteer involvement also generates a deeper appreciation for what it takes to preserve and protect public lands.

What goes up will have to come down.

At the end of summer, into early fall,l volunteers will be recruited to ‘pack out’ gear.

