How one Colorado non-profit helps kids get access to skiing and snowboarding

DENVER — Skiing and snowboarding is one of Colorado's most popular winter activities, but the snow sport can be very expensive.

SOS Outreach is a Colorado non-profit that helps children from underserved communities get access to the ski slopes.

“Being a middle schooler, I thought snowboarding seemed really cool,” said Amelia Atencio, who's passion for the outdoors grew at a young age. “Having grown up in Colorado my whole life, but never having the opportunity to ski or snowboard, I thought it'd be a great opportunity to learn a new skill, get over my fear of heights, and really just challenge myself."

Wanting to get outside, Atencio said her science teacher introduced her to SOS Outreach.

For 30 years, SOS Outreach has offered free or low-cost outdoor programs to children from underserved communities. More than 3,000 children go through the outdoor-based mentorship program each year.

“You know, snow sports are (a) really great opportunity for kids to just get out (and) be on the snow, because other kids (can) be playful, (and) challenge themselves to learn something new and make it possible for folks like myself, my former self in middle school, to get on the mountain and have that opportunity and access to the outdoors,” said Atencio.

Atencio participated in SOS Outreach programs during middle and high school. She said without it, she would have never had the opportunity to snowboard.

“It was a really pivotal point in my life to be a part of the program and really helped me grow into the person that I am today,” said Atencio.

She became the first snowboarder in her family.

“My parents really supported me in doing the program, and I'm really glad they did. You know, including dropping me off at school at like 6 a.m. to get up to A-basin or Loveland or wherever we were going for the day,” said Atencio.

This winter, Atencio and five other SOS Outreach alumni designed a pair of skies.

“All the profits from the skis will go to SOS Outreach, which will support having other kids get out there in the outdoors year round. It's a really great project to give back,” said Atencio.

50 pairs of the Nordica SOS Outreach Enforcer were made as a unique fundraiser for the organization. The ski Atencio designed is available for purchase.

“There's a great little detail at the bottom of the ski that says SOS Outreach. So, you'll know they're at a special edition pair of skis now,” said Atencio.

Atencio said she wants to help give other Colorado children the experience SOS Outreach gave her.

“Be a mentor to the students, and you know, pay it full circle. So, I think that's really the long term goal,” said Atencio.

To get involved visit the SOS Outreach's website.





