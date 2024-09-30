Honor Bell back in service to give Colorado veterans a final salute; plan for 2nd Honor Bell in the works

It's a sign of respect and honor for our nation's fallen heroes at military funerals: the solemn tolling of a bell. It's known as "bell honors" and here in Colorado, the Honor Bellfills that role.

But this summer, more than 250 families did not receive the proper salute their veterans deserved. An accident damaged the van that carries the 1000-pound bronze bell from ceremony to ceremony. Thankfully the staff was not hurt and the bell was not damaged, but the bell could not be used for six weeks.

"Families were devastated," said Honor Bell Executive Director Lauri Kuntz. "(Honor Guard member Larry Peterson) has been really great about reaching out and saying, 'Hey, let's do a virtual tour in their honor.'"

The bell offers a final salute acknowledging the depth of loss for our nation's veterans and those killed in action.

The slow ringing of a bell offers dignity and respect. There are seven solemn tolls for the seven stars on the bell, each with it's own meaning.

"The final gold raised star is the value of the veteran's life," said U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran and Honor Bell Guard Larry Peterson.

Peterson said the idea for the Honor Bell was inspired by U.S. Army Ranger and Purple Heart recipient Lou Olivera.

"The Honor Bell was started by Lou Olivera in 2014," Peterson said. "He went to a friend's father's funeral, who was a World War II veteran (of the) Army Air Corps. At Fort Logan, due to the what was going on at the time, there were no service members available for the service. So we decided to come up with this instrument that you see behind me."

Louis Olivera Louis “Lou” was the Founder and first Executive Director of the Honor Bell Foundation.

The 1000-pound bronze bell includes artifacts from 12 veterans from Colorado who served from World War II to the War on Terror.

The Honor Bell Foundation Twelve military artifacts from deceased Colorado veterans rest in their case at the Verdin Bell Company foundry, prior to their casting into the Honor Bell, May 2016

"Their families donated articles of clothing," said Peterson. "They also donated some of their medals and coins and stuff like that that was cast in with the bell."

As an honor bell guard, U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran Larry Peterson and a team of volunteers have tolled the bell at more than 1500 events in Colorado over the last 8 years. For Peterson, it's personal.

"In 1972 I lost 40 fellow crew members," Peterson said. "I was flying AC 130 gunships in southeast Asia, and we lost four aircraft and 40 crew members. So whenever I toll, I toll to honor them and also for all those who didn't come back."

The bell is used at special events and at funerals at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs and Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.

"It is often difficult, especially for the ones that we do up there, Fort Logan, that have been the 22 a day to suicide," said Peterson. "There was one there one day when it was getting time to do the bell and they finished the service, and they turned to puck call us to toll the bell, and this little girl about so tall came out with that big flag. I just lost it. That's why I toll this bell, not just for the veteran, but for the family. It's very heartfelt."

"It was very much an honor to have it here," said Doug Sveinsson. "My father (US Army PFC Marvin L. Sveinsson) was in the Korean War and the fact that we got the bell here was a very much a great honor."

A final touching tribute as the 12 service members forever memorialized in the bell carry their comrade home.

The Honor Bell is primarily used at Fort Logan but the Honor Bell Foundation is trying to add a second bell to its collection to be used exclusively at Pikes Peak National Cemetery and events in southern Colorado. The non-profit leaders say they can not do it without donations, and right now they are $40,000 short of being able to order that second bell. To donate, click here.

There is also a K-12 curriculum the Honor Bell team created with the help of the University of Colorado. To request a visit at your school click here.





Western North Carolina Devastated By Flooding Hurricane Helene has torn through the eastern United States particularly causing heavy destruction in Appalachia. Western North Carolina devastated by flooding from Helene