Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide

A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night.
Videos courtesy Sierra Wright and Quinn Rasmussen of a rock slide at Highway 96 and Highway 165 in Custer County.
Fremont county rock slide
Just before 5 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure of Highway 165 just south of Highway 96. The area is between Wetmore and Westcliffe. At about 5:15 p.m., Highway 96 was also closed in both directions.

At about 6 p.m. the Custer County Sheriff's Office announced that CDOT expects this to be a multi-day closure.

"At this point CDOT anticipates a multi-day highway closure to allow an inspection by a geologist before crews can enter the slide zone and begin cleanup," the Custer County Sheriff's Office posted on social media. "Specialized rockfall mitigation may also be needed. CDOT has requested and will deploy electronic sign message boards to be set up in Silver Cliff, Wetmore, and Rye."

Alternate routes include:
-Canon City to Westcliffe via Oak Creek Grade (CR 255) or
-Canon City to Westcliffe via Copper Gulch (CR 215) or
-Texas Creek to Westcliffe via Highway 69.

Motorists were not able to drive up Highway 165 from Rye through the rock slide area.

For updates on the closures from CDOT click here.

This article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major highway closure due to a rock slide.



