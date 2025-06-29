Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First annual Guns and Hoses - City Slickers Rodeo raises $60,000 for charity

The inaugural Guns and Hoses City Slickers Rodeo was a resounding success, raising $60,000 for local charities supporting veterans and law enforcement. With thrilling events and over 2,000 spectators, organizers are already planning for next year, anticipating even bigger crowds!
Guns and Hoses Rodeo: First Responders and Cowboys Unite for Charity
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosted its first annual Guns and Hoses-City Slickers Rodeo, pairing first responders and military members with cowboys for a day of roping, racing, and fundraising.

The inaugural event raised $60,000 for local charities supporting military veterans and law enforcement.

"It was a great success. We have 12 teams sponsoring tonight. We've raised $60,000 that's the most in event history. So, for the inaugural event, being right here at Penrose and raising more than ever before, is a huge success for us," Sheriff Joseph Roybal said.

The fast-paced competition featured teams vying for belt buckles and bragging rights. The price of a ticket was $20.

Organizers are already planning for next year's event and say they'll need a larger venue after more than 2,000 spectators attended, exceeding their expectations at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

