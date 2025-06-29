First annual Guns and Hoses - City Slickers Rodeo raises $60,000 for charity

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosted its first annual Guns and Hoses-City Slickers Rodeo, pairing first responders and military members with cowboys for a day of roping, racing, and fundraising.

The inaugural event raised $60,000 for local charities supporting military veterans and law enforcement.

"It was a great success. We have 12 teams sponsoring tonight. We've raised $60,000 that's the most in event history. So, for the inaugural event, being right here at Penrose and raising more than ever before, is a huge success for us," Sheriff Joseph Roybal said.

The fast-paced competition featured teams vying for belt buckles and bragging rights. The price of a ticket was $20.

Organizers are already planning for next year's event and say they'll need a larger venue after more than 2,000 spectators attended, exceeding their expectations at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.