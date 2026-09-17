Fire crews make 6 separate rescues on Manitou Incline & Barr Trail in one day

Fire crews had to make six separate rescues on the Manitou Incline and Barr Trail in one day last weekend.

The Manitou Springs Fire Department posted on Wednesday a "reminder to be prepared in the Colorado mountains."

According to the fire department, on Saturday, Sept. 12, they had to make six separate rescues on the incline and trail, coordinated with the El Paso County Search and Rescue and Colorado Springs Fire Department.

"Preparation can make the difference between an enjoyable day in the mountains and a call for help. Know before you go, be prepared, watch your footing, and enjoy Colorado responsibly," the post read.

The fire department also posted tips to remember before heading out. They include:



Know your limits. High altitude can make familiar activities significantly more strenuous.

Hydrate and fuel up. Bring plenty of water and food for your planned activity, plus extra in case conditions change.

Check the weather. Mountain weather can change quickly. Be prepared for rain, wind, cold temperatures, and thunderstorms.

Plan your route. Know the distance, elevation gain, terrain, and expected time before you go.

Watch your footing. Rough, uneven, rocky, and steep terrain can lead to slips, trips, and falls, which are among the most common reasons hikers require assistance. Wear appropriate footwear, slow down on challenging sections, and use trekking poles or other equipment when appropriate.

Tell someone your plans. Share your route and expected return time with a friend or family member.

Carry the essentials. Bring appropriate clothing, navigation tools, a charged phone, first-aid supplies, and extra food and water.

Respect altitude. Give your body time to acclimate and recognize the signs of altitude illness.

Have a turnaround plan. Don’t let reaching the summit become more important than getting home safely.

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